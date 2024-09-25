Benue varsity hospital gets better diagnosis equipment

The Chief Medical Director, Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi, Dr Stephen Terungwa Hwande has said the hospital has acquired diagnosis equipment to carry out any investigation in the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director who spoke at the public Lecture to unveil latest diagnostic advancement in BSUTH Makurdi said with the latest cutting-edge diagnosis equipment the BSUTH now has and the investigations that can easily be done in the hospital.

“We have invited hospitals from all the major towns in Benue State including Makurdi, Gboko, Katsina-Ala, Otukpo, Vandeikya as well as some from the neighbouring states of Nasarawa and Cross River. We have also invited major pharmaceutical outlets and major diagnostic laboratories.

“We believe strongly that this is the way to go because, with all the equipment BSUTH now has, and even as the hospitat has the capacity to carry out almost every test, but the public and especially prescribers in Benue and the neighbouring states are not aware, the utilization will be sub-optimal. ”

Dr Hwande who expressed gratitude to the Management of the hospital to the governor for the unprecedented attention he has given to the hospital which has culminated into visible positive changes for which they were truly grateful also commended the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Dr Emmanuel Chenge, graciously commissioned one of the projects recently executed by the hospital and has accepted to chair this occasion and declare it open.

The Chief Medical Director also appreciated the cream of specialists; who have accepted to give updates on various topics on cancer.

He urged all the participants to enjoy and spread the news of what they have seen and heard.

While calling on all to support the Benue State Government to record more successes, Dr Hwande specifically appreciated Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia for the opportunity to contribute to the health care of the people of Benue State and assured that he would not take the opportunity for granted as he promised to always try to live up to the expectation of all that he serves.