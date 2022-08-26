Benin monarch urges Edo people to resist diversion of artefacts

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll, has charged his subjects and concerned authorities not to succumb to pressure by some persons trying to either divert or sell the Benin bronzes for personal gains.

Oba Ewuare II made the remarks when he played host to members of the Benin community in Abuja and the principal officers of Federal College of Education Technical, Ekiadolor, Edo State, in Benin City. He maintained that there was no controversy over the ownership or who should take possession of the repatriated artefacts.

The monarch, while commending notable Nigerians that have taken up the agitation for the return of the artworks, insisted that the returned artefacts must be domiciled in the right place and urged the people of the state not to relinquish their heritage to strangers.

“We won’t lose our heritage. You remember our Benin artefacts that were looted during the invasion of Benin by foreigners. Some of them have agreed to return them. But, it should be returned to the Oba of Benin palace.

“Edo people all over the world should not allow anyone to bamboozle them to give up their heritage to strangers. Benin artefacts were made by the famous Igun Bronze Casters’ Guild in Benin on orders of our forebears. The palace gave them the enablement and approval to make them.

“Our artefacts will not go to another destination. It should come to the right destination, which is Oba of Benin palace. Edo people should not allow them to be either diverted or sold. Edo people will not allow that to happen. Our ancestors do not approve of it.

“Advise your supporters and others to counsel those who are making such moves to retrace their steps. You should insist that the right thing is done at the right time for the benefit of Edo people,” Oba Ewuare II said.

Earlier, Lucky Odigie, president of Benin community in Abuja, commended the monarch’s proclamations that led to the abolition of Community Development Associations (CDAs) as well as efforts to stamp out human trafficking.

The monarch had asked the Federal Government to temporarily take custody of the 1,130 stolen Benin artefacts in Germany after they were repatriated, pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum, where it will be kept.