Benin Chamber of Commerce rallies SMEs ahead of Edo trade fair

Ahead of the 2021 edition of Edo Trade Fair, the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) has tasked Small and Medium Entreprises (SMEs) in the state to take advantage of the exhibition to promote their businesses.

Speaking at a day orientation on participation and benefits of the trade fair in Benin City, Aina Omo-Ojeonu, president of BENCCIMA, said the trade show with the theme, ‘Expanding the frontiers of MSMEs through collaboration and capacity building,’ would begin from November 12 to November 27, 2021.

Omo-Ojeonu said the exhibition, which is being organised in collaboration with Edo State government, is targeted at expanding the business community, particularly SMEs in the state through collaboration and capacity building.

She further said that the fair would be an avenue for SMEs to register their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as well as get access to finances for their businesses.

The BENCIMMA president, while urging SMEs to be well prepared to benefit from the fair, noted that apart from selling their products, they will also be able to network with other business owners and organisations.

“The different standard and regulatory organisations such as Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service would be on ground to provide first hand services to businesses.

“There will be workshops and seminars on business development, networking, financing, youth talent hunt and lots more,” Omo-Ojeonu added.

Karim Abiodun, a representative from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, in his remarks, said the council would be on ground to train people on the documentation processes required for exportation of goods and services.