Bello, Nwajiuba pick APC presidential forms

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education on Wednesday obtained their expression of interest and nomination forms, worth N100 million each to vie for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Nwajiuba who was the first to pick the forms had that done by a coalition of young political groups named #Project Nigeria, Bello personally stormed the APC National Secretariat to get the documents.

Addressing journalists after obtaining his forms, the Kogi State governor said he was in the race to cling the party’s ticket and become the president to unite secure and prosper Nigeria.

Bello said he is coming to the table with the vision to restore hope to the entire Nigeria, the black race, Africa as a continent and the entire black people across the world.

“That is the hope we are bringing on board to unite, to secure, and to put our country and its people on the path of progress and prosperity.

“Right now what we have ahead of us is the task of canvassing and consulting all party faithful; leaders, stalwarts, members and even all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“Give us your support to emerge as the flagbearer of this great party come 30th and 31st of May 2023 and by the special grace of God I shall become victorious and the party shall become victorious, he said.

On the alleged pushing for the emergence of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the consensus candidate of the party, Bello said: “APC is a party that has its own ethics, rules and regulations and I know surely that all of these are in my favour and I am not in anyway scared of the pedigree of anyone whatsoever.

“I am confident that I am in the majority, I have the women, I have the youth, I have the people living with disabilities and they are all behind me. I have leaders, I have followers and above all, I have God almighty.”

Chidi Wogu, member of the House of Representatives who led the group that purchased forms for Nwajiuba described the presidential aspirant as one of the oldest and most reliable politicians.

“Not oldest in terms of age, he’s actually a young person. And you can see a young group who are supporting him. This is actually a young group because of the not-too-young-to-run act.

“The president promised that this time around anyone who is going to run for presidency must be under 60 and these young people come together. When I saw their seriousness I decided to coordinate with one group we put together the money and we have come today to show the seriousness by being the first to purchase this form and they find him credible, they find him hardworking,

“This form is actually put together by persons from 36 States and it’s also an opportunity to make a case if at all we are making a case for South-east presidency, we are also making a case for the president of Nigeria chosen by Nigerians not necessarily because he is from the South-East but he is young, reliable very experienced,” he said.

In a related deveIopment, John Akpanudodehe, immidiate-past national secretary of the defunct Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of APC has purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the party’s governorship ticket in Akwa Ibom state.

Emmanuel Ukoete, leader of the delegation that picked the forms for the former APC scribe expressed optimism that the state chapter of the party will settle all differences and wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state at the 2023 polls.