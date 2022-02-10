Bello emphasises transparency as key to good governance

Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi state has reiterated his determination to continue transparency in his administration through Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System(KOGAS).

Represented by Edward Onoja, his deputy stated this during the official unveiling of the KOGAS and the Kogi Digital Album in Government House, Lokoja.

Bell equally pointed out that the idea of KOGAS is for adequate information dissemination to the people of the state, adding that the people of the state are expected to log in to KOGAS and freely ask questions from the Governor and Government officials on activities of government describing the initiative as commendable.

He said a responsible government must embrace transparency and accountability and guarantee free access to state information urging that all matters raised must be attended to within twenty-four hours, as he called on the State Ministry Of Information to create more awareness of the Programme.

Commending Kingsley Fanwo, commissioner of Information and Communication for the development, charged all Information Officers to always send relevant information to the platform.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications. Kingsley Fanwo said the state government has provided enabling environment for transparency and accountability for good governance, noting that KOGAS has created an opportunity for the people to share ideas and contribute positively stating that GYB’s administration is always on top gear to partner with good initiatives that will digitally transform all sectors of the state.

Read also: Reps to probe Dangote’s coal mining activities in Kogi

Fanwo also said the Governor has given the go-ahead for the Digital Project Album with the State Ministry of Information and Communications to showcase his legacy projects to the people, pointing out that the platform is to put every Kogite on the spot that can enable everyone to ask questions easily especially on issues affecting the society.

He maintained that there will be plans for public scrutiny that will enable the Government to attend to them, adding that the platform is the first of its kind in Kogi and Nigeria at large, as he noted that Kogi will become greater in the future.

Speaking also, the project consultant Wole Aguda said there is no Government in Nigeria that has shown interest in digital programs of purposes like Kogi State, as he explained that projects like KOGAS are to enhance good governance and accountability that will help the people and the government interact.

Aguda also said the project will excellently enable digital capturing of people’s daily lives, stressing that KOGAS will also be a reference point of Government activities in the future and an avenue of access to Government officials.

He commended Fanwo for his doggedness in digitising information and GYB for making the project a success for the benefit of all Kogites.

Prince Ade Omole, a UK- based ICT and development expert, in his online speech, commended Governor Yahaya Bello for launching a digital platform for open governance and accountability, said Kogi has set a pace for others to follow, adding that the world is going digital and Kogi State is one of the states that has taken a bold step to put all these together.

Folashade Ayoade, the SSG, described the innovation as commendable as she called on the people to make good use of the platform and thanked Kingsley Fanwo, for believing in the Vision and Mission of the Governor and also expressed her satisfaction that KOGAS has become a reality.

Information Officers were equally given laptops by the deputy governor as the GYB’s contribution towards actualised KOGAS and enhancing their performance in discharging their duties.