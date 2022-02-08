Reps to probe Dangote’s coal mining activities in Kogi

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the activities of Dangote Industries Limited in the mining of Coal in the Ankpa area of Kogi State.

The House, therefore, called on the Federal Road Safety Corps to intervene and ensure road safety compliance by Dangote Industries Limited and the Committee as well as that of Legislative Compliance enforce the resolutions.

This was sequel to the adoption at the plenary of a motion moved by Abdullahi Halims, member representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro constituency in the Green Chamber.

Moving the motion, Halims said the Dangote group is actively involved in the mining of coal in Awo-Akpali, Okobo, and Onupi Communities in Ankpa Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

The lawmaker noted that since coal mining operations began in the communities, there have been weekly reports of fatal accidents involving Dangote Company’s trucks along the roads.

He expressed concern that: “in December 2021, it was reported that a man from Ikanekpo Village in Ankpa Local Government Area, conveying his wife who was in labour to the Hospital in Ankpa town for medical attention, was crushed to death with his wife by a Dangote Company truck without any form of empathy or compensation from the management of the company.

Read also: Coming on stream of Dangote, other refineries won’t crash price

“Recently, the entire community of Okobo in Enjema District of Ankpa Local Government Area was thrown into mourning over the death of a renowned Islamic Scholar who was crushed to death by a Dangote truck while returning from a naming ceremony in Okpoku leaving victims critically injured in the accident.”

Halims further expressed concern that the people of Ankpa Federal Constituency have benefitted nothing from the company but have continued to suffer anguish and hardship due to non-implementation of the Community Development Agreements with the said company.