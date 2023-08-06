Bello approves funds for course accreditation in Nigerian Korea Friendship Institute

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has approved funds for the accreditation of courses run by the Nigerian Korea Friendship Institute Lokoja.

Wemi Jones, Kogi State commissioner for Education Science and Technology, disclosed this while declaring open week of Youths Empowerment Training Programme holding in Kabba, Kabba Bunu LGA.

The empowerment training programme was jointly put together by BIKY Club and Scafound School Age Foundation. The programme aims at training secondary school age students drawn from selected public secondary schools in Okunland.

The training was for five days, with the students expected to acquire training in entrepreneurship, with skills in Digital Marketing, makeup, dressing and catering services.

Jones urged the students to take the training very seriously, pointing out that the state government is changing the focus of education from the usual to the unusual, using the study of Science, Technical, Engineering and Mathematics.

He also said that towards ensuring the study of STEM, the State Government has built GYB Model Science Secondary Schools across the state, adding that nine GYB Model Science Secondary Schools are at different stages of

completion, pointing out that the intention is for graduates from secondary schools to have skills after graduation.

Read also: Resident doctors begin protests from Wednesday over unmet demands

Jones equally explained that the State Government was spending huge amount of money on technical and vocational training centre in the state, adding that with the fund approved for the accreditation of courses at NKFI graduates from the institution would no longer seek white collar jobs.

He maintained that the intention of the State Government was for graduates from the state become self-sustaining.

The Commissioner said that the challenges of securing admission by indigenes of the state seeking admission is now a thing of the past with the establishment of the Kogi State University Kabba, alongside the Confluence University of Science and Technology Osara, adding that by September KSU Kabba will start admission, and by October, the first set of students would undergo matriculation. He also praised the efforts of Governor Bello for making education a priority.