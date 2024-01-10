Behold the world’s most powerful passports for 2024 and US is not in top six

In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, six unprecedented countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

Citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain can enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to an incredible 194 destinations worldwide with their passports – the highest number recorded since the Henley Passport Index began tracking global travel freedoms 19 years ago.

The index is created by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Asian nations of Japan and Singapore have dominated the No.1 spot for the past five years, but the new top five is a triumphant rise for Europe. Finland and Sweden are tied with South Korea in second place – with easy access to 193 destinations –while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands come third (with 192 destinations).

Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal and the United Kingdom are at No. 4, while Greece, Malta and Switzerland are at No. 5.

Australia and New Zealand have improved their rankings and are now at No. 6 alongside Czechia and Poland. Meanwhile, the United States and Canada are tied in seventh place, along with Hungary, with visa-free access to 188 destinations.

The United Arab Emirates remains the biggest climber on the index over the past decade, adding a whopping 106 destinations to its visa-free score since 2014 and earning it 11th position this year.

Christian H. Kaelin, chair of Henley & Partners and creator of the passport index, said in a statement that while the general trend over the past two decades has been towards greater travel freedom, the global mobility gap between those at the top and bottom of the index is now wider than ever.

“The average number of destinations travelers can access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024,” says Kaelin. “However, the top-ranked countries can now travel to a staggering 166 more destinations visa-free than Afghanistan, which sits at the bottom of the ranking with access to just 28 countries without a visa.” Syria – with visa-free access to only 29 destinations – is second-lowest in the ranking. Iraq can access 31, and Pakistan can access 34.