BEDC lists 14 customers for arrest, prosecution

The management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) says it will in the next few weeks arrest 14 persons for alleged infractions and criminal activities on its facilities.

Evelyn Gbiwen, the Corporate Communications Officer of the power company made the disclosure on Friday while speaking with newsmen in Benin City.

Gbiwen said the 14 suspects that have already been identified will be arrested and prosecuted in the court.

She also disclosed that operatives of the Edo Police Command on Friday, November 4, 2022 arrested two middle-aged women for allegedly bypassing their prepaid meters in Benin while two others escaped.

The BEDC image maker said the two suspects were arrested by a combined team of police personnel and staff company who went round the Benin metropolis in search of the culprits .

Gbiwen said the exercise was to ensure that all revenues come to the company’s pocket.

She explained that infractions was not only for customers, but also on the staff which necessitated the introduction of anti corruption numbers everywhere for people to call in.

Read also: BEDC loses N750m in one month on forceful operation takeover – Osibodu

According to her, this issue of infractions is not only for customers, our search light is also on the staff, as you can see we have our anti corruption numbers everywhere for people to call in.

“We just went on a drive to make sure that those people who engage in criminal infractions on BEDC meters are brought to book.

“We did a petition to the Commissioner of Police and within 48 hours he approved it.

“We want to keep on arresting these people to serve as deterrent to those who are engaging in criminal infractions such as bypassing illegal connection, load diversion and others

“The new management of BEDC is not going to take kindly to any infraction that will result into loss of revenues.

“We have a target to take this company out of the hood within a very, very short time.

“I want to thank the media for joining us in this crusade against those people who keep on stealing our energy.

“Some are stealing for business production without any regard for the losses they are creating for BEDC.

“We want to make sure that whatever energy we sell, the revenue comes to the company not to individual pocket.”

She disclosed that the exercise was ongoing in the four states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti.