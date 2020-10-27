Bebuzee set to become largest streaming service in Africa, eyes Nollywood

Bebuzee, a United Kingdom-based streaming outfit, has revealed its plans to release a first-of-its-kind free-to-watch streaming video service for African countries in December.

The gesture, according to the outfit, is based on its relationships with over 50 Nigerian film studios.

Starting from December 2020, full-length movies, series, talk shows, documentaries, among others, will be available on Bebuzee.com at no cost to the viewers and requiring no subscriptions.

According to a statement released recently by Bebuzee, the streaming outfit will select its releases from a catalog of over 20,000 movies as of the release date, with up to 50 movies made available each week from which Bebuzee will select the best for its viewers.

“The Nigerian movie industry ranks third in the world in output, after only the United States of America and India. By serving content from over 50 production companies in Nigeria, Bebuzee will have access to the best of the best in content from this important resource and with Bebuzee Originals, which include movies, series, documentaries, and talk shows”, Bebuzee said in the statement.

Moreover, unlike other platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, Bebuzee’s content will be tailored to the African viewer marketplace. The outfit estimated that the total available viewership in Nigeria alone is over 70 million, out of an estimated 126 million internet users.

So far, Bebuzee has garnered over 16 million users in Africa and is expanding to more African countries in its effort to become a worldwide force in video content, challenging Netflix and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Bebuzee has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in the United States of America, expecting its launch as a public company in 2021. The company was founded in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom in May 2012 by Joe Onyero, an entrepreneur. Driven by his Nigerian roots, he is now turning his focus to Nigeria in creating a premier platform for entertainment for the African continent.