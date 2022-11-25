Beauty tips for air travellers to stay fresh on long-haul flights

Long-haul flights can be very exhausting and have a way of making travellers look pale. Jet lag and long flights can take a toll on your skin. Do you envy the air hostesses who manage to look flawless the whole time on a 17-hour flight? I do! It will be great to have some absolutely essential beauty tips for flights.

Water is vital

Every passenger on the plane is breathing in oxygen and releasing carbon dioxide. To bring in more oxygen, fresh air is pumped into the cabin, but that’s not enough. The air at such high altitudes has very little moisture, thus making the cabin air dry. Your skin feels dehydrated. So, try to consume water at regular intervals.

Carry light makeup

Instead of carrying full-sized beauty products in your luggage, carry travel-sized or samples of products which fit in your handbag. This way you can touch up your makeup every few hours.

Facial mists

A fresh spritz of rose water or any other facial spray instantly makes your skin look awake. The dryness is reduced and you feel toned and cleansed at one go. A must-have in your bag, what say?

Moisturise

Since dryness hits you hard when you are airborne, carry your favorite moisturiser or skin butter. As the air sucks out your moisture, replenish it using what you carry. You will save yourself from putting endless packs later to restore the dry patches. Your face, hands and neck will need frequent moisturisation, so be ready with your skincare goodies.

Sunblock is a must-have

While flying at high altitudes, you are very close to the harmful sun rays especially if you’re at the window seat. You should consider sunscreen a requirement for flying. Apply a good sunblock before boarding, and again after 3-4 hours.

Lip balm

Lips show signs of dryness, especially if you are wearing matte lipstick. The best way is to use a lip balm with SPF, top it with lipstick before boarding. Once in a long distance flight, apply lip balms at regular intervals. Before landing, touch up your lipstick and you are good to go.

Sheet masks

The sheet masks are the time traveller’s soulmate. Especially in Trans-Atlantic flights or intercontinental flights, when often all you can do is doze off, it is a great option to use a serum loaded sheet mask. Your skin will absorb the serum and you will see radiant supple skin greeting you