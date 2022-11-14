Beat the heat in dry season with LG air conditioner

Split Air Conditioner is an appliance that you must own especially if you are unable to resist from the scorching heat and hot season waves. In order to keep yourself calm and composed throughout the day and cut down on your bills, you should vouch for an energy-efficient split Air Conditioner at the earliest. Before the heat traps you, you must know how to beat the heat with the utmost smartness. The innovations have revolutionised the way people perceive their home appliances and thus the need to transform your home into a SMART HOME makes more sense.

The dry season is around the corner and now you need to hurry up and buy the best AC at home. But before you start your shopping spree, here is something that you need to know. It is natural that customers want an Air Conditioner either Wall–Mount or Floor Standing that has three main compositions – Comfort Function, Convenient Installation and Easy Maintenance. These compositions are summarised as; Less Energy Consumption, Powerful Performance, Durability, Less Noise and Hygiene.

Do you wish to purchase a split Air Conditioner? You have landed on the right page. We are here to solve every doubt of yours especially when it comes to the best energy efficient, durable and health conscious Air Conditioner from a caring brand called LG Electronics. Let’s get started!

What is an inverter AC?

Inverter AC is the most recommended form of split AC. It ensures that you don’t see a hike in your electricity bills even if you switch on the AC for a prolonged period. An inverter AC is more economical. It has a smooth operation compared to the fixed speed air conditioners available in the market. As soon as the room is cooled, the inverter air conditioner lowers the speed of the compressor motor to save energy and refrigerant required to cool the air. This variable speed compressor consumes less electricity and thus you will never see a drastic change in your electricity post AC usage.

LG Electronics (LG) is presenting ample evidence with its innovative solutions for air conditioning in residential spaces. With several models and array of smart features, DUALCOOL Premium, GENCOOL and ARTCOOL Mirror air conditioners offer outstanding cooling capabilities, excellent performance and practicality.

Equipped with an array of smart features and gorgeous, sleek designs, the latest ARTCOOL models offer power and performance while also serving as stylish additions to any modern living space. An expanded range comprising various capacities presents more choice to satisfy LG’s ever-expanding customer base in Nigeria.

According to Joonkyu Song, general manager, Air Solution Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, LG’s Dual inverter compressor technology enables our residential air conditioners to operate at a pleasantly low noise level, enabling users to relax or rest comfortably without the distracting hum of the air conditioner. “The Artcool Mirror black embodies beauty, power, and performance while functioning as the centerpiece to any stylish, modern living room.” The ultra-sleek black mirror and frame adds an extra touch of elegance to its already stunning appearance, making it ideal for premium style homes. The eye-catching aesthetic design of the appliance is sure to attract attention just as its convenient features are guaranteed to enhance usability.

DUAL Inverter Compressor™ available on the innovative DUALCOOL Premium, GENCOOL and ARTCOOL Air Conditioner, eliminates the noise problem and maintains the desired temperature, saving energy, having a longer life and providing economical and silent cooling. The inverter compressor continuously adjusts the speed to maintain the desired temperature levels. In addition, the DUAL Inverter Compressor™ and its energy-saving operating frequency range save more energy than a standard compressor. This allows more flow and a more even distribution of air in the room. The elegant design of the LG air conditioner makes installation easy, the sliding EZ filter makes maintenance easy, and the large discreet display shows the current energy consumption.

LG’s DUALCOOL is the first air conditioner to utilize LG’s energy-efficient Dual Inverter Compressor™ for energy saving without sacrificing cooling performance. Verified by the world-renowned testing organization TÜV Rheinland, the Dual Inverter Compressor allows LG DUALCOOL to consume up to 70 percent less electricity while providing up to 40 percent faster cooling than typical non-inverter Residential Air Conditioners. LG’s advanced compressor technology also enables DUALCOOL to operate at exceptionally low noise levels, ideal for apartments. The reliable Dual Inverter Compressor is backed up by a 10-year warranty, one of the best in the industry, and it expertly balances form and function with its slim and clean design that blends in perfectly with any interior décor increasing installation flexibility.

The need for clean and healthy air has been one of the most important issues of daily life since 2020. Consumers, who spend most of their time indoors, began to question the quality of the air they breathe. Air quality has become even more important, especially in post-Covid era. LG, which offers healthy, hygienic and fresh air in addition to offering the right temperature air to consumers with its air conditioning solutions, received the certification that UVnano technology provides 99.99percent sterilisation. With the approval, it has been officially approved that LG Artcool Air Conditioners with UVnano technology destroy 99.99percent of bacteria, mold, harmful particles and odors in the fan.

So, in addition to the UVnano technology, all this year’s models also have an automatic cleaning feature (Auto Cleaning) that prevents the formation of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and ensures a more pleasant and comfortable environment for users. There is also a pre-filter that serves as the first line of defense against large dust particles and a Plasmaster ionizer that prevents the accumulation of bacteria and unpleasant odors.

The Air Conditioners, which can also be controlled remotely thanks to the LG ThinQ application, can turn their air conditioners on and off. The intelligent application gives household members various personalised options, allowing them to choose and save their preferred air conditioning temperatures.