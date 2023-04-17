Be deliberate about youth’s development, Sports Minister advises government

Minister of Youth and Sports Development in Nigeria, Sunday Akin Dare has advised the Federal Government to be deliberate about youth’s development while enjoining youths to be diligent and hard-working.

He also tasked the youth to be committed to their education and diligence in their business and career if they must succeed and make a positive impact and contribute to the nation’s growth.

Dare said this while delivering the theme paper “Winning In Career and Business” at the 2023 Stanbic IBTC Youth Leadership Series held in YABATECH, Lagos.

Dare reminded the youth that as leaders of tomorrow, for them to take up leadership responsibilities, and become successful in their businesses and career, they must be willing to learn, work hard and also be ready to face challenges.

According to him, “During our time, there was no internet. Opportunity did not come easily. We worked for it. We read our books cover to cover.

“Those who went to Western Schools were dedicated and those who chose the path of learning a trade to acquire skills to become entrepreneurs were committed.

“Whatever you want to become in life, be it in business or career, you must be diligent and committed and that is the only way you can succeed in your career or business.

“If you want to become a leader, you must learn, if you cannot learn, you cannot become a leader,” he added.

He said there are about 1.2 billion youths in the Common Wealth Nations, adding that quite a number of them do not have access to credits even as he charged the Nigerian government to be deliberate in youth’s development.

He said that government could not solve the problem of unemployment in the country without proper planning.

Earlier in his opening address, Demola Soluble, chief executive officer, of Stanbic IBTC Holding PLC, spoke on the importance of youths and what Stanbic IBTC is doing to empower them to succeed in business and career.

Read also: Old Mutual pushes financial literacy, insurance adoption on radio

According to him, “You are important for the country and the world. You are the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers. At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to empowering the youth, and events like the YLS are designed to help you achieve your full potential.

“The YLS was created six years ago as a platform to engage and empower young Nigerians to become future business leaders. As we celebrate the sixth series of the YLS, we are proud to say that this event has exceeded our expectations, and we are confident that this year’s edition will be even better.

“This year’s theme, ‘Winning in Career and Business’ is designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to succeed. Our esteemed speakers will share their experiences and insights to inspire and motivate you to pursue your dreams.

“At Stanbic IBTC, we believe in breaking boundaries, and our tagline, ‘IT CAN BE,’ reflects this belief. We want to encourage you to believe that everything is possible if you are willing to work hard and persevere.

“As young Nigerians, you face unique challenges that older generations may not fully understand. However, we recognize that you have the potential to create innovative solutions that can benefit not only yourselves but also our society as a whole. We are committed to supporting you and empowering you to achieve your goals.

“I urge you to take advantage of the resources available to you, including the YLS and other initiatives like our university scholarship scheme, our digital skills training program; DiSEP and Together4ALimb, our flagship CSI initiative. These initiatives are designed to support your growth and development, and we encourage you to make the most of them.”

In his closing remarks, Wole Adeniyi, chief executive, of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said: “At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to empowering young people like you with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to achieve your goals and aspirations. We firmly believe that the future belongs to you, and we will continue to support your growth and development in every possible way.”