BBNaija to premiere Season 7 July ending

Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija), biggest reality TV show in the country, has unveiled the Season 7 of the show.

Speaking at the unveiling event at Mariott Ikeja Hotel, Lagos today, Busola Tejumola, head of content, west african channels, Multichoice, noted that the new season will surpass the previous editions in engagement, content, activities, housemates and prize money.

The season, which is themed ‘Only Way Is Up’, according to her, will feature double premiere on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, July 2022 on DStv channels and apps.

As in the tradition offering more in a new season, the winner of Season 7 will go home with a grand prize money of N100 million, comprising of N50million cash prize and another N50 million worth of prizes by the sponsors.

The show recorded 40,000 entries, surpassing previous editions.

It is headline sponsored by PiggyVesst, while Fluterwave is the associate sponsor.

The show will run for 72 days and is still anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.