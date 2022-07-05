Zenith named best in commercial banking, corporate governance

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as the best commercial bank in Nigeria at the World Finance Banking Awards 2022, retaining the award for a second consecutive year.

The bank was also named the ‘Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria’ in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2022, according to a statement on Monday.

It said the awards were presented to Ebenezer Onyeagwu, group managing director/chief executive of Zenith Bank, at the London Stock Exchange.

The lender said the awards were in recognition of its ability to embrace digital transformation and best-in-class sustainability and corporate governance practices, leading to stellar business performance in a difficult economic climate.

World Finance is an international magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy, according to the statement.

Commenting on the double recognition, Onyeagwu said: “These awards reflect our strong business fundamentals, resilience, and ability to adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of the market through our innovative solutions, as well as our commitment to global best practices.

“As a member and signatory to various domestic and international sustainability frameworks including the United Nations Global Compact and the Central Bank of Nigeria Sustainable Banking Principles, we continue to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by creating value for our shareholders, customers, clients, investors, communities and the environment through our practices, operations and investments.”

He dedicated the awards to Jim Ovia, founder and group chairman of Zenith Bank, for his pioneering role in building the structures and laying the foundation for an enduring and very successful institution, the board for the outstanding leadership they provide, the staff for their commitment and dedication and the bank’s customers for making the bank their preferred financial institution.

The statement said: “Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards, with these latest accolades coming on the heels of several recognitions including being voted as the best bank in Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards, best in corporate governance ‘financial services’ Africa, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, by the Ethical Boardroom.

“Best commercial bank, Nigeria and best innovation in retail banking, Nigeria in the international banker 2022 banking awards; and bank of the year (Nigeria) in the banker’s bank of the year awards 2020.”