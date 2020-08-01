BBNaija: Praise emerges winner of second edition of weekly Betway Arena Games

BBNaija housemate, Praise emerged the first housemate to win the second edition of the weekly Arena Games hosted yesterday by Nigeria’s leading online entertainment company, Betway in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

Praise beat nineteen other housemates to gain the highest score of two minutes, eighteen seconds and was rewarded with pampering by all housemates; a full body massage, meals to be cooked and served on time and exemption from all house chores for one week.

The weekly Betway Arena Games are held every Friday, and as headline sponsor of the BBNaija show, Betway Nigeria is the recurring host. Last week, the games honoured health workers by displaying the precision and attention to detail involved in their work.

This week, however, the housemates were tasked with a difficult obstacle course that could be called a balancing act, as it required all of their concentration, coordination and balance.

In the obstacle course, the housemates were required to carry one soda can each using only a ruler to move the cans around a zig zag arrangement of highway cones, while ensuring that none of the cones or cans fell over in the process. Still holding the can, each housemate had to walk up a short flight of stairs and descend into a pathway of foam blocks in a pool of water.

The housemates were asked to place the soda can on a designated table, without any of the cans falling off enroute. If the cans fell during the obstacle course, the housemates had to go back and restart the obstacle.

Obviously, this game was a really difficult one for the housemates. With the threat of a possible eviction and a fine for poor performances looming large, all of the housemates were tense and alert, and did their best to put on a good show.

Before the Betway Arena games, the housemates split into two teams and were engaged in a sport related trivia. The Black Team led by Ozo and Laycon won the Betway trivia.

