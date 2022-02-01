Bayelsa, others sign $5m medical supplies agreement

The Bayelsa State Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium comprising Sterling Bank, Zipline, Health Spaces and DrugStoc for the Bayelsa Health Supply Chain Transformation Project (BHSCTP).

The Bayelsa Health Supply Chain Transformation Project (BHSCTP) is estimated at $5 million which would be provided by the four firms.

It is expected to provide a 21st century supply system and other supply chains using drone technology in the distribution of cost-effective pharmaceuticals in the state.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described the project as a trailblazing one for the state and Nigeria at large.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony in Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri charged stakeholders to ensure that the project comes on stream to boost the distribution of pharmaceuticals, particularly to remote communities in the state.

Governor Diri identified access to healthcare as a major challenge in the state and urged the consortium to deploy drone technology to create access to healthcare for residents in far-flung communities.

He said the project could also be of benefit to communities in nearby states and remarked that drone technology was being deployed in improving security, electoral system and healthcare.

His words: “We would like to see the drones fly to Koluama, Korokorosei, Egbema-Angalabiri and to every nook and cranny of the state to solve the issue of access to pharmaceutical products.

“Communities in nearby states can also benefit from this project when it is fully operational.”

The Commissioner for Health, Pabara Igwele, signed the MoU on behalf of the state government while the Senior Vice President (Africa) of Zipline, Daniel Marfo, signed on behalf of the consortium.

Igwele said the project would go a long way in enhancing delivery of emergency healthcare products in the localities.

He noted that the initiative would also provide job opportunities for Bayelsans, especially in the areas of drone operations and drug store management.

Also speaking, Leonard Ughei, the state coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Ghele, lauded the state government on its developmental strides and described the project as trailblazing in the state and Nigeria at large.

Ghele noted that as a partner in the Bayelsa health sector, the project would achieve various aspects of health system strengthening programmes as envisaged in the state health summit blueprint.

He added that soon a full-fledged WHO resident consultant for the state would be assigned to ensure that the programme succeeds.

In his speech, the Zipline Senior Vice President (Africa), Daniel Marfo, explained that Zipline and the other two firms were coming together to provide an adaptive supply chain that is resilient and serves the health needs of the people in the area of health product distribution.

Marfo said the project is a $5.0 million investment by the consortium members to improve access to healthcare adding that products could be provided

within 30 minutes upon request.