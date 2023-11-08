Bayelsa guber: Ex president Jonathan, Obasanjo reveals peferred candidate

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has unveiled his preferred candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Jonathan backed Governor Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a second tenure because of the stability of the state.

He said Governor Diri had done well to deserve a second term in office, especially in infrastructural development and security.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, on Wednesday, November 7.

Party leaders visited Bayelsa state for the grand finale of Diri’s re-election campaign rally at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion in the state capital.

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo may have backed Diri for a second term in office.

According to Obasanjo, if you have a horse that is winning in a race, there is no need to change it, referring to Governor Diri’s second-term bid.

Obasanjo said the governor had done well to be given a second chance.