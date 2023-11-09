Bayelsa 2023: Makinde Meets Yoruba Community, Seeks Support For Diri

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Wednesday, met with the leadership of the Yoruba community in Bayelsa State at the State’s capital Yenagoa, to solicit support for the second term in office of Governor Duoye Diri.

The Yoruba community leaders were led to the meeting by the former Honorable representing Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola And Iwajowa at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Abiodun Olasupo.

At the meeting, which held on Wednesday evening, the Yoruba community leaders appreciated the incumbent governor of Bayelsa for making peaceful coexistence among tribes and religious bodies possible in the State, which has positively affected their businesses and other endeavors.

They urged Governor Makinde to intervene in securing the building where the body holds its meeting in Yenagoa, so it could be a permanent place for Yoruba people to meet and deliberate.

“We are happy to inform you sir, that the Yorubas in Bayelsa have never had it so good, this administration has ensured peaceful atmosphere for businesses to thrive and for humans development, we are grateful.

“The Yoruba community in this State are ready to amass support for His Excellency, Governor Duoye Diri on Saturday for his success at the polls.”

Governor Makinde assured the Yorubas in Bayelsa that the present peaceful atmosphere that has helped build their businesses, socio-religious ties and other concerns will subsist.

He said the request for acquisition of the building used for meetings to become permanent for the Yorubas has been looked into.

“I assure everyone among the Yorubas in Bayelsa that the peace you are experiencing today will continue so as to help your businesses, your socio-cultural affiliations and religious harmony.

“All you need do is go back and meet with my people at home with this message of hope, they should be assured that Governor Diri is theirs, all they need do is go and vote for the incumbent’s re-election.”

The Saturday election in Bayelsa is among the off-cycle elections that will also hold at Kogi and Imo State.