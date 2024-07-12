Bauchi, the best in tackling security challenges of banditry, kidnapping others in Northeast – Gov Bala

Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, governor of Bauchi on Thursday said that their State is among the best in tackling security challenges of banditry, kidnapping, homicide, cattle rustling and youth restiveness (Sara-Suka).

Governor Bala said this during the opening ceremony of the 2 days security meeting at the Cartwheel Hospital in Bauchi.

He said “I am pleased to inform you that today, Bauchi State is ranked among the best States in tackling security challenges ranging from armed banditry, kidnapping, homicide, cattle rustling, and youth restiveness (sara-suka).

Adding that “I am also happy to report that the conventional and non- conventional security formations within the state have also been playing vital role in addressing security challenges in the State. These initiatives have made Bauchi State the safest and most peaceful State in the North-East region.”

He further said, “We cannot compromise our unity and territorial integrity as an indivisible entity, and our people must be guaranteed to sleep with both eyes closed.”

Who was represented by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Barrister Abdulhamid Bununu, noted that no amount of commitment or expenditure is too much for the maintenance of peace and security in the country.

He urged members of the Federal and state security Administrators committees to adopt new internal security strategies towards finding lasting solutions to the security challenges across the country.

He tasked the participants to use the meeting and review strategies and share experiences on security challenges peculiar to each state, with the aim of proffering solutions to address the rising security challenges facing the nation.

Therefore, he commended the efforts of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and the FSSAM secretariat for organizing this important forum.

“The Bauchi State Government has been supporting and collaborating, with the federal and other security agencies in the state to perform their constitutional duties. We also engage in non-kinetic efforts and intensify peace-building initiatives by leveraging the relevant layers of government, security infrastructure and traditional institutions in the fight against insecurity in the state.

‘Our government also educates the citizens through conventional and social media. We dialogue with religious leaders to help keep the citizens informed on the security situation and dispel false and inciting rumours. We also ensure credible intelligence gathering that serves to maintain the momentum in the fight against crime.

According to him, the primary responsibility of any government is to provide security and welfare for its people and in light of the rising spate of security threats, across the country, his administration has adopted new initiatives to better manage internal security with the creation of Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

He said the ministry was mandated to among others, formulate and coordinate policies on Internal Security and Intelligence gathering in the states, liaising with all Federal and State Security Agencies conventional and non-conventional and monitoring and Coordinating interfaith relations in liaison with the Ministry for Religious Affairs.

In his speech, George Akume who is secretary to the government of the federation, thanked the state governor for investing in the security section.

Who was represented by the Bauchi state acting permanent secretary of special services, Tukur Yahaya, therefore appealed to all the stakeholders to join hands with the authorities to enable them to rid the country of all forms of insecurity

.While the Bauchi state chief security adviser, Ahmed Chiroma reiterated the determination of the state government towards working with the relevant stakeholders in maintaining peace and security in the state.

He assured stakeholders that they will continue to do everything possible to support the security operations with the basic logistics requirement, and other motivations for the effective discharge of their constitutional duties.