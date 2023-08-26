Bauchi state registers loss of 26 lives amidst diphtheria outbreak

Bauchi State government has recorded over twenty-six (26) people’s confirmed deaths due to the Diphtheria Outbreak in the State.

The confirmed cases were from Jamaáre A, B, D, and Itas 01, Dagauda – 1, Gabchiyari(1), and Nasarawa B(1).”

Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this while speaking during a USAID-IHP day Media engagement on the 2023 Bauchi State budget performance held at Hazibal Suites in Bauchi.

He said that out of the number of deaths, Four were confirmed diphtheria cases, while the remaining 22 were signs, symptoms and complications of diphtheria following the results of tests.

Rilwanu stated that the suspected cases are being investigated to ascertain the confirmed cases.

“A total of 180 suspected cases were reported from Bauchi (07), Dambam (32), Darazo(2), Itas-Gadau (5), Jamaáre (104), Katagum (17), Misau (9), Ganjuwa(1), Giade (1) and Nini (1) LGAs. Of the 180 suspected cases reported,7 (3.9%) were lab confirmed and 166 were clinically compatible.”

“Twenty-six deaths were recorded among suspected/ confirmed cases (CFR- 14.40%). 10) LGAs reported at least a case, totalling 180 suspected cases in Bauchi state; Jamaáre LGA accounted for 57 8% of the Diphtheria cases.

“The ages of the suspected/ confirmed cases were 0– 55 years while Two deaths were recorded among the seven confirmed cases (CFR: 28.60%), 12 (11.5%) of the total cases reported from Jama’are were partially vaccinated with a diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine,” he said

