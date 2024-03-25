Bauchi Stampede: Zakat distribution turns tragic as four perish

A charitable event intended to aid the underprivileged in Bauchi state turned into a disaster on Sunday, March 24th, 2024. During the annual Zakat distribution held by Shafa Holdings Company Plc on Jos Road, a stampede erupted, claiming the lives of four individuals.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred around 10:20 am. According to State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, a distress call alerted authorities to five unconscious individuals brought to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital following the stampede. Sadly, four were confirmed deceased by medical personnel.

Wakili emphasized the importance of proper crowd control during such large-scale charity events. “The stampede arose due to the Zakat distribution by Shafa Holdings Company,” he explained. “We urge those intending to distribute alms to collaborate with stakeholders, particularly the police, for crowd management purposes.”

The Police Command has assured the public that the situation is under control and has urged wealthy individuals planning similar events to involve them for proper crowd control procedures. They stressed the importance of these procedures, which include trained officers to manage large gatherings.

“We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” concluded Wakili. “The Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.”