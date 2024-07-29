Bauchi rights group asks Tinubu to slash NASS members’ salaries

A Bauchi State-based United Civil Society Organization has asked President BolaTinubu-led Federal Government to reduce salaries and allowances monthly paid for both Senators and Members of the Federal House of Representatives as part of measures to tame rising inflation and cushion the negative effects of hardship in the Country.

The leadership of the Organization made this known while briefing newsmen at the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa Tomb in Bauchi at the weekend, saying all Arms of Government, especially members of National Assembly should not hesitate to sacrifice some parts of the salaries and other allowances in the face of a harsh economy.

Aliyu Mukaddas, Convener of the United Civil Society Organization, said noted that Federal Government should also end subsidy scam and reverse fuel price to N300 per litre as well as bring the Tertiary Education school fees back to their previous rates.

The Civil Rights Group, also tasked President Tinubu on restoration of electricity tariff to affordable levels for the public, reversal of the import duties to their previously affordable rates, thereby, bringing the Country inflation down and making people’s lives easier, saying “if all these are active by Government for the masses, nobody will think of protesting against Government.”

The Civil Rights Group said, “It’s a truism that the inflation rate is in the double-digit and unemployment rate in Nigeria is alarming. So many graduates are out there with no means of survival.

“The economy is unfriendly and the cost of living is outrageous, out of the reach of the common man. Despite having the constitutionally guaranteed rights to protest under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the FRN (as amended) as well as Order 2 Rule 1 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009.

“In line with the foregoing and given the current difficult situation in the Country, and the attempt by hoodlums to hijack the protest to cause trouble and use same in destroying the Country which is never our aim.

“We recognize the importance of peace, stability and constructive dialogue in achieving our collective goal, hence the need to eschew violence and the repeat of the ENDSARS saga. Therefore, there should be a more defined manner of getting our leaders to hear our plights.

“In our view, there is no need to overheat the polity, overheat our environment and put our people, in a position where the hardship that is occasioned by economic recession all over the World is further worsened. So, we are against the protests, and we shelve our plans of a nationwide protest.

“In the course of entrenching peace, unity and development in the Country at all levels, State and National, United Civil Society Oganization is always ready to partner, create and sustain synergy with the Government and other stakeholders, so that together, the dream of building an egalitarian society. where justice and the rule of law drive the process are the watch words.”