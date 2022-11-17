Bauchi proposes N200bn budget for the year 2023

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State Wednesday presented a N200 billion proposed budget for the year 2023 to the state’s lawmakers.

During the presentation at the state Assembly complex before the honorable members of the House, Bala said the 2023 budget estimate is slightly higher than that of last year. Tagged ‘Budget of Accomplishment and Renewed Commitment’ Bala proposed in the document a capital expenditure of over N114b, adding that N125b was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

The governor noted that the budget has an increase of 2.6 percent over the last year’s budget proposal, stressing that emphasis would be put on completing all the ongoing projects across the state.

He said, despite the dwindling economic challenges that affected the performance of previous budget proposals, his administration has made significant achievements in critical sectors of health, education, agriculture and human capital development.

“Public hearings have been conducted across the three Senatorial Zones in the state with a view to accommodating inputs from the citizens towards executing projects that have direct bearing on their lives”, Bala said.

Speaking during the presentation of the budget, Speaker of the state House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman described the presentation of the budget as a historic one.

“It is historic in the sense that it is the last time this Assembly will have this type of special session to receive His Excellency for budget presentation as well as the last budget presentation of His Excellency to the honourable house in his first term in office”, the speaker explained.

“This is with a view to enhancing the gains recorded by the present administration in all areas of human endeavour and consolidate on the massive transformation going on in all parts of the State”, the speaker said.