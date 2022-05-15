Bauchi governor accuses Buhari of nepotism

Sen. Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State Governor and one of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential aspirants, Friday alleged that the Mohammadu Buhari administration is characterised by nepotism, corruption, discrimination, and general bad governance.

He spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during his visit to the delegates of PDP ahead of the party presidential primaries.

The former Minister of FCT explained that the north was grumbling about the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the country which he described as bad governance.

He argued that the only time Nigerians witnessed true democracy and good governance was during the Obasanjo and Jonathan era.

“We lost the election in 2015 because democracy and voting are in the North and they have been debriefed in terms of nationalism.

His words, “we are all complaining, we are complaining in the North. I am not in APC, I am in PDP. The APC administration is an aberration, an obstruction to me. We would have continued but we didn’t. Then we have 16 years of PDP. It was only the years Nigerians knew that there was democracy during Obasanjo and Jonathan. Yes, what happens in this regime is nepotism, corruption, discrimination, bad governance, and corruption at its highest level.

“The North did 2 years out of this 16 years in PDP, the South did 14 years but that does not matter. We are proud of the legacies and landmarks led by the Southern leaders who ruled under the PDP but we are not with the current situation and that is how you develop nationalism.

“The zoning and whatever and rotation were repudiated by the act of God in 2010 and we had to accept this. Starting afresh is the last option we have as a country and that is why in the wisdom of the party, everything is opened up not to shortchange anybody. I believe in the capacity of Nigerians from all spheres of life from all parts of the country.

“We are coming back to take back power. We have so many candidates in the PDP and we are all eminently qualified but the takeaway that brought me to Ebonyi is for you to know me, the opportunity to know the country, and for you to see me and hear me. in FCT, we reduced the trouble times by bringing good roads”.