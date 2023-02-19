Bauchi government begins bringing students home ahead of Saturday election

Bauchi State government has on Saturday commenced transportation of students in the various higher institutions of learning across the country back home free of charge in order to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

The Director General of the people Democratic party (PDP) Campaign, Honourable Farouq Mustapha, who is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring easy and smooth conveyance of the students, said the process has begun.

Meanwhile, Hamza Mohammed Maikudi, special assistant on students affairs to the governor, and Sani Adamu, deputy director, contact and mobilization, students affairs in the state PDP Campaign Council, appreciated the kind gesture in a statement that they issued.

They explained that the development will go a long way in encouraging the indigenous students to return home and cast their ballot wisely in the upcoming elections.

“Following the Federal Government’s directive on the closure of all tertiary institutions in the country because of the upcoming 2023 general elections. In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the welfare of Bauchi state students and their safety,” the government said in a statement.

“Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has directed the State PDP Campaign Council’s Director General, Hon. Farouk Mustapha to send free vehicles to the entire Bauchi state students who are studying in other tertiary institutions across the country to return home.

“On behalf of the entire Bauchi state students, we thank the Governor for his huge investment in the education sector in addition to the tireless effort towards the overall progress and development of the state.”