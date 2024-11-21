Bauchi: Gov. Bala approves #70,000 as minimum wage for workers

The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has approved the payment of seventy (70,000) naria as minimum wage for workers in the state. He announced that his administration would commence the payment of the new national minimum wage starting at the end of the month of November.

The governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said this during the executive council meeting held at the exco chamber of the state government house.

According to the governor, said that “I must express my concern over a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics, which listed Bauchi State among those with high poverty levels”

“This report serves as a wake-up call for us all, underscoring the urgent need to redouble our efforts in delivering meaningful and impactful projects to our people”. The governor said that he remains fully committed to addressing the backlog of gratuities owed to retired civil servants in the state.



