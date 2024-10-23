Bauchi deepens emergency medical services, ambulance system for quality healthcare

Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare

Mohammed Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, has inaugurated the Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (SEMSAS) in Bauchi State to boost healthcare coverage in the State.

The ceremony was held at the Bauchi State Ministry of Health along Bank Road in Bauchi.

Pate said the State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System is a state-level programme Implementing unit of the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), which is an initiative of the Ministry of Health.

BusinessDay reports that the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) has prioritised emergency medical services in order to progress towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (CHU) as prescribed by the NHA will fund the delivery of emergency medical services.

The Minister said that the emergency medical services and ambulance system provided would provide quality, prompt, efficient, effective and accessible transport and treatment services at no cost at the point of care across the country.

“The Ambulance Services involves transporting patients to the nearest accredited Medical Centre as well as providing basic life support to the client on the scene.

“While at the Medical Treatment Center, the patient at the medical treatment centre shall receive treatment for his or her emergency at no cost for the first 48 hours of arrival.

“If the patient is taken out of emergency he or she takes full responsibility for further treatment”, he said.

