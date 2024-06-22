Bauchi 2024 : Lola declares for Bogoro chairmanship

As the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) fixed 10th August to conduct local government election, Arc Simon Para Lola, on Saturday declared interest in running for Bogoro Chairmanship.

The aspirant, Lola said that he wants to become local government chairman to continue helping people.

Arc Lola, in an interview with our Business day correspondent at his Kafin Tafawa resident, BauDay local government area of Bauchi State, said that he is contesting the Chairmanship via the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant, Lola promised to carry out more developmental projects for his local government if elected to represent the good people of Bogoro local government area in the August election.

He said that If elected as chairman, the first thing he will do is to unify the good people of Bogoro, because if there’s no unity the land will not progress.

“If doors of opportunities will open, as local government chairman, I will make water available in all the thirteenth (13) ward across the local government”

According to Lola, said that since am a farmer, I will be buying fertilizer and distributing it to our farmers at an affordable price so that the masses will buy and apply it to their farms so that we should be having enough food to eat and also be transporting to other areas”

He further said “If we have enough resources in the local government, we will be buying fertilizer and distributes to our farmers without paying any single kobo”

Arc Lola referred to his track record of providing social amenities and essential tools that had uplifted many from poverty and improved the living standard of many residents of his local government.

As political activities heat up in the state, Lola urged his followers that they should work hard to ensure that he win the tickets of th People’s Democratic party in order things to move smoothly for the development of the local government.

In the past, the PDP aspirant Lola had awarded scholarships to indigent students, provided accommodation to challenge for some in need of it and sent some youths and women on vocational training.

Arc Simon Para Lola described governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of the state as aGovernoroving leader.

He urged the good people of Bogoro local government area to continue praying for the peaceful conduct of the election to come 10th, of August , and also pray for the successful second tenure of governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of the state.