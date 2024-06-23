Basketball to unite Lagos teens

As part of developing youths in sports development through education, sports, and community engagement, the Better You Africa Initiative (BYAI) and Rachisols Foundation (RSF) have expressed readiness to develop and equip young minds through sports.

Taiwo Omirinde of BYAI stated that the current situation across Africa underscores the critical role young people play in driving economic growth and development.

He said that “this initiative goes beyond classroom walls, focusing on fostering well-being and equipping young people with the skills they need to succeed,” in Lagos while revealing the “Ballin’ for a Better You” basketball tournament aimed at promoting self-confidence, teamwork, and healthy lifestyles among teenagers on Saturday.

The event featured basketball games, icebreaker activities, enthusiastic participation, and attendees of not less than 120 teenagers.

Omirinde noted that it discovered a remarkable interest in various activities among the teenagers, but limited opportunities to pursue them, adding that “it has also identified a few exceptionally skilled youngsters.”

Faith Agbator of RSF disclosed that it plays a vital role in linking these young individuals with opportunities to develop their skills and promote teamwork.

“Every child deserves the resources and opportunities to develop their skills and find their path to success,” the communications head stated.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, had during their visit to Nigeria in May, expressed their interest to create opportunities for the youths to develop their talents in sports, especially basketball.

“Basketball has the power to unite communities and inspire young people to reach their full potential,” he said.