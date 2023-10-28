Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Bellingham’s brace bails Los Blancos

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored a stunning double to hand Real Madrid a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory at Barcelona in his first La Liga El Clasico on Saturday.

Having gone behind very early to Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season, Real Madrid were bailed out by summer signing Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old, who is the leading goalscorer for Los Blancos and in La Liga this season, added another to his tally, as he netted a thunderous strike in the 68th minute to make it 1-1 away at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

A cross from the left flank by a Real Madrid player was cleared by Barça but it went only as far as Bellingham, who took a touch to get the ball under his control before unleashing a sensational strike from a little over 25 yards out, which left Marc-Andre ter Stegen with no chance.

Barcelona were boosted by the returns of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha from injury, with Xavi naming them on the bench, but Frenkie de Jong and Pedri did not recover in time.

His counterpart Carlo Ancelotti selected Ferland Mendy at left back over Eduardo Camavinga and Fran Garcia, once again deploying Bellingham in the number 10 role as he got his first taste of arguably the world’s biggest club football match.

In his short time at Real Madrid, Bellingham has scored some important and special goals, but this will certainly be the best of the bunch.

Bellingham’s brace sent Madrid to the top of La Liga, ahead of Girona on goal difference, with both teams four points ahead of Barcelona in third.

“He seems like a veteran… the goal to level it totally changed the game,” said Ancelotti of Madrid’s 20-year-old match-winner.

“What was surprising today was his shot, he’s always arriving in the box, today he scored a stupendous goal from in front of the area.”