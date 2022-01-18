Banks, schools, offices shut in Ebonyi over IPOB leader trial

The people of Ebonyi State in Southeast Nigeria on Tuesday stayed away from schools and shops, just as banks shut their doors following the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the ongoing trial of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

Kanu appeared in court on Tuesday to face an amended 15-count charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

Consequently, economic and other activities were paralysed in Ebonyi State following the sit-at-home home order.

BusinessDay correspondent who monitored the situation in the state observed that banks, schools, markets, shops were all closed.

Major roads, including Waterworks, Ogoja, Azugwu, CAS Campus, New Market, Union Bank/Government House roads, Piri Piri-Mile 50 roads were all deserted.

Commercial vehicles were also withdrawn from the roads. Only a few private cars and tricycles were seen plying the roads at intervals. Petrol stations also shut gates.

At Government House, Abakaliki, all the offices were under lock and key with no staff seen while markets within the state, including Kpiripkiri were deserted. However, security agencies were seen in strategic places to maintain law and order.