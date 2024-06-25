Bandits kill Usman Danfodiyo University Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Yusuf Saidu, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation, and Development at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), has been killed by bandits.

The university described the killing as tragic in a statement confirming it Monday.

Saidu was attacked and killed while traveling from Sokoto to Kaduna State. The university’s statement highlighted the profound impact of his death, describing him as a man of integrity, religious devotion, dedication, and courage.

“The death has occurred of Prof. Yusuf Saidu, the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation, and Development at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto,” the statement read.

“He was attacked and killed by bandits on his way to Kaduna from Sokoto State. A man of integrity, religion, dedication, and courage.”

The university community has been plunged into mourning following the news of Saidu’s death. They extended their heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues, praying for the repose of his soul.

“May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sins. This is a painful loss to all members of the University community and the academia at large,” the statement added.

The loss of Saidu is being felt deeply across the university and the broader academic community, underscoring the dangerous security situation affecting travelers in the region.