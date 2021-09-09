Bandits kidnap 18 passengers in Ondo

At least 18 passengers on board a commercial bus, travelling from Idoani to Akoko, in Ondo state were, on Thursday, kidnapped by bandits along the Idoani-Ifira road.

The incident has been confirmed by Hakeem Sadiq, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Isua-Akoko,

The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically, forcing motorists and passengers to run into nearby bushes, but with some abducted by the assailants.

According to Sadiq, the incident has been reported to the state command and the anti-kidnapping unit has swung into action while he is working with other security agencies to rescue the abductees.

Read Also: 1,548 Nigerian schoolchildren kidnapped seven years after Chibok girls

A community leader at Ifira-Akoko, Boboye Ojomo blamed the incessant robbery and kidnapping on the road on deplorable condition of the federal highway from Orita Ipele to Idoani to Ifira and Isua.

He said the road, which is under construction, had been abandoned by the contractor, calling on the minister of works, Babatunde Fashola to look into their plight.