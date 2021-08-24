Bandits attack Nigeria’s Defence Academy, kill two, abduct one

The Nigerian Defence Academy came under attack early Tuesday by bandits who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afakain Kaduna State.

During the incident, two personnel were killed and one was abducted.

The NDA in a statement signed by Bashir Muhd Jajira, the Academy Public Relations Officer said the Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that these unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued”, the statement read.

In the same vein, the Director of Defence Information (DDI) General Benjamin Sawyerr, Defence Headquarters in a statement bandits sneaked into the NDA complex at about 0215 hours and abducted an officer and killed two other officers.

He said the operation was well planned as the bandits knew exactly who they wanted and went straight to his accommodation.

“Yes the NDA security was breached by bandits, they sneaked in at about 02:15 hours. It must have been a well-planned operation. They went straight into the officers’ accommodation. They knew where they were going. They killed two officers and abducted two.

“The NDA is working closely with troops of 1 Division and NAF. So, we expect that we’ll have a positive response from there soon. It is an unfortunate thing. NDA is a training institution for cadets, it’s not for cadets to be carrying weapons up and down but I can assure you that NDA will address the situation,” the DDI said.