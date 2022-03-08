Bamise will get the justice she deserves – Sanwo Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor has reassured Lagosians that the killers of the young lady Bamise whose corpse was found on March 7, 2022 will face the wrath of Nigeria’s justice system.

In a press statement seen by BusinessDay, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged he is following the case with a keen interest in making sure everyone involved in the brutal murder of Bamise is punished according to the laws of Nigeria’s constitution.

“I assure you that I am following all the investigations closely, and will ensure that Bamise gets the justice she deserves,” Sanwolu explained.

He added, “I also assure you all that the BRT services remain safe, despite this condemnable act.”

Recall, on Monday, Nigerians went to social media to condemn the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old lady by an alleged Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver.