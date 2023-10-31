Ballon d’Or : Victor Osimhen ranked 8th best player in the world

Nigerian and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen finished 8th in the 2023 Ballon d’Or voting, becoming one of the few Nigerians to be nominated for the award and the first African to win the Pichichi prize, awarded to the top scorer in Serie A, with 25 goals last season.

Victor Osimhen was in impressive form for Napoli, who clinched the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years. His performances earned him a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, which is awarded to the best male player in the world.

Osimhen is the first Nigerian to finish in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or voting. He is the first African to win the Pichichi prize. He is still only 24 years old, and he is already one of the best strikers in the world.