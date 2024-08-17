Bala’s 6-year govt in Bauchi hasn’t brought any development – Dogara

Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker, of the Federal House of Representatives, has accused Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State of running a clueless government and governance in Bauchi State, saying there have been no functional and tangible social amenities and infrastructure in the State in the last six years of his government.

Dogara, who made this known in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Bauchi, said “Just merely looking at what former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike achieved in just one year as FCT Minister, which dwarfed what Bala Mohammed achieved in his 6 years as FCT Minister, is an open rebuke to his inept and visionless leadership which is now self-evident in Bauchi State.

“A leader is supposed to nurture and inspire the people he leads into positive action as against indulging in wanton self-adulation and praise. Bala Mohammed has run Bauchi State for over six years now, with no functional social amenities.

“Bauchi State under him is one of the States with highest number of out of school children in Nigeria, yet he has built no functional school. Also “Bauchi State found itself under his watch, he has built the biggest Government house for himself and his family and the best family house in Northern Nigeria, if not in the whole of the country.

“No doubt these are trying moments in Nigeria; with lots of nerves in the air and lots of spitting into the political wind. The job of leaders irrespective of the political tribe they belong to, is to ensure that we bring this crisis to a responsible end by appealing to Governments at all levels to scramble to meet some of the legitimate demands of the protesters, most especially, hunger and pervasive insecurity in the national interest.

“It is certainly not a time to engage in blowing all the dog whistles at once in the irresponsible manner Governor Bala Mohammed did. For me, it didn’t come as a surprise because I had long ago, both in writing and on live TV, denounced him as a thug who speaks in the manner of thugs and understands only the language of thuggery.

“Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir wants to build flyovers in a city that has no traffic congestion albeit for KEKE and OKADA riders. If anyone has ever wondered what the bottom of misgovernance looks like; this is it.

“The irony is that when the youths he has refused to build schools for, who have no access to affordable health care and employment opportunities, chose to revolt, it is PBAT’s policies that is the cause. What a display of ravenously wayward sense of entitlement. Just merely looking at what H.E Nyesom Wike achieved in just one year as FCT Minister which totally dwarfed what Bala Mohammed achieved in his 6years as FCT Minister, is an open rebuke to his inept and visionless leadership which is now self-evident in Bauchi State.”

Speaking on the spoiler role and betrayal against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) played by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi before the 2023 General Elections, Dogara said, “To buttress the point being made, when Governor Bala Mohammed was in Court after rigging himself into office and desperately needed PBAT (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) to save him, he was busy singing his praises to the highest heavens and telling the world how amazing PBAT was, not even minding the fact that he is the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

“Just months after PBAT saved him, he has turned around to describe the President as, now inept, incompetent and incapable of running Nigeria. I will even invite him to chair our 2027 presidential campaigns if he continues this way.” This level of unbridled disrespect is unparalleled. In months, Gov Bala Mohammed has transmuted from being a Hallelujah boy to the undisputed cheerleader of a pack of wolves who are trying so hard to soil the president beyond redemption.

“It is good that the world gets to know what we are up against in Bauchi State and the price we are paying for foisting a tasteless joke on the state and elevating a cavorting charlatan to the position of a Governor. Dignity still matters in public office and it’s unlikely that Gov Bala Mohammed will ever have it.

Yet, his graver vice is cowardice, reflected in a willingness to lie to the public to please and appease, heedless of the inevitability of its contradiction an hour later and the consequences thereof.

“Right now, he has turned Bauchi state into a prison of mirrors where his revealed lies are answered with new lies. Those who think he misspoke are dead wrong because that is who he has always been and as Maya Angelou said”.

But in a swift reaction to Dogara’s criticism of Governor Bala Mohammed, Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado, Bala’s Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yakubu Dogara is a political orphan who is looking for an opportunity to associate himself with President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), having lost political relevance in Bauchi State and the Country at large.

Gidado noted that the former Speaker “is now looking for an opportunity to retrace his steps after abandoning President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the candidate of his party in the last 2023 General Elections, and to regain political relevance, he needs to do cheap blackmail.

“We understand that Dogara’s predicament is indeed that of desperation. He is now a political orphan due to his inconsistency and betrayal of the ladder through which he secured uncommon political ascendancy”, he submitted.