Babayemi may head to Supreme Court over Adeleke’s victory

Dotun Babayemi, who is seeking to be validated as the rightful candidate of the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election won by Ademola Adeleke says a judgment affirming the candidature of the governor-elect is being evaluated in consideration of another appeal at the Supreme Court.

Babayemi’s position follows a judgement of the Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, in Ondo State.

Babayemi had sued the PDP, INEC and Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Governor-elect on the platform of PDP, asking the court to confirm him as the party’s flag-bearer in the rein the state instead of Adeleke.

But, the Federal Court of Appeal, Akure in its ruling on Wednesday, dismissed Babayemi’s case on technical grounds and upheld the authenticity of Ademola Adeleke’s candidacy in the governorship poll.

Babayemi while reacting to the Court judgement in a statement issued by his Media Office in Osogbo, maintained that unless some factors that necessitated the litigation were looked into by the party hierarchy, he might explore redress at the Supreme Court.

“We are evaluating all available options and shall act in the best interest of our people”, Babayemi said.

Babayemi stressed further that taking this route became necessary in view of the circumstances that surrounded the party’s affairs in the state in the last few years.

“Rest assured that for the common good of our party and the people of the State, we shall take a decision about the best way forward, including a possible appeal at the Supreme Court which is the highest Court of the land”, he concluded.