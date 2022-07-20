Osun gov-elect, Ademola Adeleke receives certificate of return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday handed over a certificate of return to the winner of the Osun governorship election Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate was on Sunday declared the winner of the election with a total of 403,317 votes.

He emerged victorious ahead of the incumbent governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes.

The electoral body had earlier been called out by the nephew of the winner and popular music artiste David Adeleke(Davido) over the delay to issue the certificate

48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law! 💡 — Davido (@davido) July 19, 2022

INEC released a statement on Monday saying that the certificate will be issued on Wednesday at its headquarter in Osogbo.

At the return ceremony the supervising National Commissioner, Prof Kunle Ajayi spoke about the success of the election, he commended the people of Osun State for their turn-out and also for a violence-free election. He said

‘‘I would like to commend the good people of Osun on the peaceful way and manner in which they conducted themselves in the conduct of the just concluded Governorship election.’’

Ajayi assured Nigerians that the standard of the Osun election being successful will be the same in the 2023 general election.

‘‘ with the successful conduct of the Osun State governorship election, the commission would like to assure Nigerians that this has become the standard of Election Management in Nigeria’’.

The commissioner also spoke about the preparedness and introduction of new technologies by INEC for the forthcoming 2023 general election.

‘‘ The introduction of innovative technologies and processes such as the use of; Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS), INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV), Election Risk Management(ERM) tools, Standard Operational Procedure(SOP) for Registration Area Camp (RAC) and Root Training for Corpers,’’ he said.

Adeleke will be inaugurated on November 27, 2022, when the tenure of the current governor ends.