Babajide Oluwase joins Youth Business International board of trustee

Babajide Oluwase, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ecotutu has joined the Youth Business International (YBI)- a global youth entrepreneurship network as one of its board of trustee members.

According to a statement from YBI, Babajide will join other board members to work with YBI to develop and scale the most effective solutions to the critical challenges facing young entrepreneurs.

The statement stated that the YBI’s injection brings new energy to the board at a critical time in its ‪2023-25‬ strategy on sustainable and inclusive youth entrepreneurship.

It stated that for the first time, two young entrepreneurs, including Oluwase, who have been supported by YBI members will be joining the board to provide a crucial youth perspective.

“The new global board members will support YBI’s ambitious strategy to generate a million jobs through the start-up and growth of 250,000 youth-led businesses,” the statement said.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Oluwase stated, “I am honoured to be appointed as a trustee on the YBI Board. I am optimistic that my entrepreneurial expertise, youthful energy, and ability to inspire teams will contribute to steering YBI towards continued growth and scaling impact.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals on the board, enhance my governance knowledge, and collaborate with esteemed individuals who share a common vision of empowering young entrepreneurs globally,” he added.