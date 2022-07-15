Baba Ijesha may crash to zero worth

The Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja has convicted Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

He has been sentenced to 16 years in jail, reports are saying.

This might be the end of the road for the actor’s potential to grow wealth through movie roles, endorsement deals, songs, or online following on the basis of his popularity.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a judgment that lasted two hours also convicted Baba Ijesha for indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted him of counts one and six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

It is unclear if he will still be able to generate royalties from hundreds of movies he has produced or featured in for multiple decades. Details of his net worth or investments are also shrouded in secrecy.

But it seems like he might return to the base from prison, just as Robert Kelly, American singer, and producer faces a future of debt due to the constant legal battles that devaluated his assets.

Kelly owes $1.9 million to the Internal Revenue Service in the US, making his net worth $-2 million (negative two).

Baba Ijesha was born on October 28 1972 and hails from Ile-Ife, Osun state. He began professional acting in Lagos in 1985 with a television soap opera and Saheed Balogun’s movie ‘Omo Orita’ which brought him to the limelight.

Some of the movies he starred in include Arokan, Baba Masoko, Baba Mario, Gelede, Opolo, Sagba di were, and Baba Kondison amongst others.

As a singer, he released a single titled ‘Olongbo’ in 2016.