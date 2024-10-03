Aziegbemi, Iduoriyekemwen, Martins, other PDP leaders protest to INEC office

…Insist mandate was stolen

Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter Anthony Aziegbemi; the Director General (DG), Matthew Iduoriyekemwen; Deputy Director General (Media and Publicity), Olu Martins and some other leaders of the party have led a protest to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Aduwawa to register their displeasure over the outcome of the governorship election.

The protesters, who carried different placards with various inscriptions, demanded that INEC return the alleged stolen mandate of Edo people in the last governorship election and announce their Governorship Candidate in the September 21st Edo Governorship election, Asue Ighodalo as the authentic winner of the State Governorship election.

The protests which disrupted vehicular movement for several hours at the Ramat Park axis of the ever-busy Auchi-Benin expressway way, had hundreds of protesters singing solidarity songs in the watchful eyes of the police who were there to protect the INEC office at Aduwawa.

Addressing the protesters, Edo State Chairman of the PDP, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi said the rationale for the protest was to inform the world that INEC changed the result of the election as PDP won the election.

Azeigbeme called on INEC to do the needful by immediately declaring the PDP Governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the election alleging that INEC manipulated the results of some of the local governments announced.

“We thank you all for coming out today on a journey to reclaim the mandate stolen from us by the police and INEC as they subverted the will of the Edo people.

“If we had lost this election in a free and fair contest we would have congratulated them but because they stole our mandate we can’t congratulate them.

“Go and sleep as we are going to reclaim the mandate stolen from us as we are calling on the judiciary to look at our submission and be truthful in their judgement when the time comes. This is Nigeria and we can’t be robbed of our victory as we are sure of reclaiming our stolen mandate as we will present overwhelming evidence.

“We are sure that we will recover our mandate as the preliminary analysis we have done shows that this election was won clearly by Asue Ighodalo and we will present the case to the tribunal. We believed that the tribunal is made up of men and women of integrity and they will look at the evidence before them and come to the conclusion that PDP win the election. We are going to the tribunal with open mind.

“PDP is a very peaceful party as it always preach peace and all along our protest it has been violent free and it will continue to be so.”

Also Speaking, the Director General of, the Asue Ogie Campaign organisation, Matthew Idioyekhewen said the PDP won the Edo Governorship poll and that they would continue the protest until the mandate was given to Asue Ighodalo was realised.

“This election results will either make or mar Nigeria’s democracy. INEC should be disbanded, they are part of the APC and they are supported by the Police. We would take our case forward and people don’t believe in the judiciary but we will give them a try, we will take our case to them and see what they will do,” he said.

Earlier in a remark, Deputy Director General, of Asue Ogie Campaign organisation, Reverend Olu Martins who canvassed sacking of INEC electoral officers of Egor, Oredo and Ikpoba Okha said they would continue to protest until Asue Ighodalo is declared winner of the election.

He added that the PDP and its leadership in the state will not compromise in recovering their mandate.

