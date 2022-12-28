Ayade orders investigation into bikers’ carnival tragedy

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has ordered a full-scale investigation into the accident that claimed about seven lives on Tuesday in Calabar, the state capital.

The bikers’ carnival was on parade when a vehicle rammed into the crowd, killing seven people at the Bogobiri axis, a Moslem community in Calabar, the state capital.

The colourful event was part of the annual Carnival Calabar, which was suspended in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a statement by Christian Ita, his chief press secretary, Ayade expressed sadness over the incident, and sympathised with those who lost their loved ones.

The governor also ordered investigation into the tragic incident and the arrest of the driver of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had confirmed 29 others were injured aside from the dead.

The Cross River State sector commander, Maikano Hassan, said the incident occurred when a Toyota Camry lost control and rammed into the crowd.