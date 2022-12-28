Ayade orders arrest of culprit in Calabar bikers’ carnival accident

Ben Ayade Cross River State Governor, has directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who rammed into the crowd killing and injuring many people at the bikers’ parade of the Calabar festival.

The suspect who was driving a Toyota Camry car was said to have lost control of the vehicle and rammed into crowd of onlookers during the carnival. He had reportedly absconded thereafter.

The governor who expressed sadness over the ugly incident also ordered the suspension of the parade in honour of the victims.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Barrister Christian Ita said Governor Ayade is devasted by the incident and has directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who is on the run.

While sympathising with the victims of the accident and their families, the governor, according to the statement, ordered an immediate investigation to unravel how the motorist was able to get through security barricades to access the routes which were closed to the public.

Ita said the Governor directed the immediate discontinuation of the Bikers parade in honour of the victims of the accident.

Ayade while promising to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book, however, sued for calm.

FRSC confirms 7 dead, 29 injured

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed seven persons dead and 29 injured in an incident that occurred during the annual Calabar Carnival on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Maikano Hassan confirmed the number of casualty to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the incident occurred in front of the Jumat Mosque in Bogobiri in the capital city of Cross River during the Bikers Carnival activity of the carnival.

Hassan listed the number of injured to include 21 male adults, three women, two male children and three female children.

He said that the injured were rushed to Naval hospital and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) for medical attention.

He said that the remains of the dead had been deposited in the two hospitals in Calabar.

According to him, the incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car lost control and rammed into crowd of onlookers during the carnival.

NAN reports that the incident abruptly brought the day five activity to an end, where the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade was already seated with other dignitaries.

The annual carnival which started during the administration of Donald Duke, has not held for the past two years. The carnival was suspended in 2020 due to the out break of COVID-19 pandemic while no reason was given for the carnival not holding in 2021.