Ayade flags off Cross River Green Carnival

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade on Tuesday flagged off the annual Green Carnival as part of efforts to mitigate climate change.

The governor who was in the company of the state’s first Lady Linda Ayade and members of the Cross River State Executive Council, Local Government Council chairman, and members of the State House of Assembly performed the flag at Marryslessor round junction Calabar the State capital.

The State’s Commissioner for Environment Mfong Bassey in a remark said the 2021 Green Carnival is a celebration of CallyAir the State-owned Airline.

Mfong noted that the governor had purchased a tree transplanter machine to be used more effectively as part of efforts to plant more trees in the State.

He further disclosed that the essence of the exercise is to plant more trees to cushion the effect of climate change.