Axxela Corporate, Issuer Rating upgraded to A- with stable outlook

Axxela Limited, one of sub-Saharan Africa’s leading energy solutions providers, has announced the upgrade in its ratings from Bbb+ to A- with a Stable Outlook by Agusto & Co.

Following its periodic review, the rating agency upgraded Axxela’s corporate rating and the Axxela Funding 1 Plc Series 1 Bond issuer rating, both of which are valid until June 2022 and May 2022, respectively.

Timothy Ononiwu, chief financial officer, Axxela said the upgrades reflect the consistent improvement in the company’s profitability, bolstered by ongoing regional diversification of gas distribution to clients in West Africa as well as satisfactory demonstration of business sustainability, amidst global headwinds.

“The upgrade reflects the resilience of our business model, we remain focused on our commitment to delivering value to all our stakeholders and are well-positioned to achieve our medium-term growth and expansion strategy,’’ He said.

Axxela is a Helios Investment Partners LLP portfolio company and a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP). It is also the pioneering private sector-led developer of natural gas distribution in Nigeria, delivering at a peak 80 million standard cubic feet per day to over 180 industrial and commercial customers via a vast network of gas infrastructure.

With over 300km in gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.