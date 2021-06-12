Axxela bags Energy Leadership Excellence Prize of the Decade

Axxela Limited, sub-Saharan Africa’s gas and power portfolio company, has received the Energy Leadership Excellence Prize of the Decade from the African Institute for Leadership Excellence.

The award was received on behalf of Axxela by Fisayo Duduyemi, the company’s chief strategy officer, in Lagos.

The African Corporate Leadership Excellence Prize 2021 is a recognition of excellence in leadership of selected African corporate organisations that have made an impact in the economy through innovation, creativity and inventions in different fields of endeavour.

Duduyemi, while receiving the prize on behalf of Axxela, expressed appreciation for the award and reiterated Axxela’s commitment to delivering innovative energy solutions to drive the long-term development and growth of Africa.

Axxela Limited is a Helios Investment Partners LLP portfolio company and a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP). It is also the pioneering private sector-led developer of natural gas distribution in Nigeria, delivering at a peak 80 million standard cubic feet per day to over 170 industrial and commercial customers via a vast network of gas infrastructure.

With over 300km in gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.