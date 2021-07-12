AXA Mansard MyAXA Plus App emerges as the Most Innovative New Digital App of the year

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, is pleased to announce that it emerged as the winner of the Most Innovative New Digital App of the year in the Insurance section of the just concluded Annual Global Business Outlook (GBO) Awards 2021.

The winning app, MyAXA Plus, allows registered and un-registered users to generate instant quotes of any product; use the BMI calculator; read blog articles; check investment trends & rates; calculate returns on investment; calculate market value of any car; and contact sales agents for more information.

Speaking on the award, Chief Client Officer of the company, Mrs Rashidat Adebisi said “We thank our highly esteemed customers for this prestigious award, the need to improve their experience and delight them drives the passion to enhance our services and engagement platforms. MyAXA Plus has been very well received because it provides a much improved, seamless, and satisfying experience. The users are at the heart of every feature and action on the app.”

Read also: Aura App by Transcorp wants to digitalise Nigeria’s hospitality industry

MyAXA Plus provides the following features:

1. Get Protected: Buy health and life insurance policies to protect you and your loved ones from unforeseen circumstances.

2. Make claims: Customers can make claims on their insurance policy, enabling fast reporting of incidents and payment of claims by the company.

3. Book hospital visits: HMO customers of AXA Mansard can receive care at over 1,700+ hospitals, and with MyAXA Plus, they can also pre-book hospital visits, reducing their wait time while also getting faster access to specialist consultations.

4. Renew insurance policy: Customers, by providing their car plate number on the app, can also renew their motor insurance policy within a few minutes.

5. Invest & liquidate funds: Investors, whether with high or low-risk appetite can find the right investment options on the app. Also, liquidation of funds and crediting of customer account is completed within 5 minutes via the app.

6. Data-driven advice: App users can make informed decisions by checking the market rates and trends before investing funds, reading articles by experts, and interacting with a robo-advisor that uses information provided by the customers to suggest the right products and insurance cover in seconds.

Whilst thanking the organizers, she said, “Our team is set to work with all stakeholders to continuously provide superior customer experience and to develop more innovative and value-adding products and services that will serve the changing needs of customers. This is premised on our purpose, which is to Act for Human progress by protecting what matters”.

AXA Mansard is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services and health insurance solutions through its two subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited and AXA Mansard Health Limited respectively. The parent company was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.

Global Business Outlook is a UK-based publication dedicated to covering vital industry sectors. Their goal is to be a leading information provider on critical events and developments in the world of business.