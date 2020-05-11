AXA Mansard launches free primary healthcare drugs and mental health support for all its customers

AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of AXA, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management has announced its binding commitment to all its customers to continuously provide access to quality healthcare services. This was made known in a statement issued by the company as it launches free primary healthcare drugs and mental health support for all its customers.

Just recently, the company in collaboration with one of its subsidiaries- AXA Mansard Health ltd, announced the launch of the following services which can be accessed Free of Charge by Customers within the AXA Mansard Group, including Customers of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. AXA Mansard Health Ltd, AXA Mansard Investments Ltd and AXA Mansard Pensions Ltd.

Read also: AXA Mansard delivers continuous access to Healthcare – launches Telemedicine service

• Telemedicine service: This service allows all AXA Mansard customers to virtually visit the hospital and see a doctor from the comfort of their homes through their phones, laptops or tablets. Customers are able to access a platform that connects them with licensed doctors who can consult, diagnose, prescribe medication and make recommendations on medical conditions and treatments.

• Primary care drugs: Following any consultation via the telemedicine service, the customers are eligible to collect primary care medication (subject to limits) at any of their partner pharmacy, thereby ensuring they are not burdened with the financial requirements of accessing good primary care drugs.

• Mental health support: All AXA Mansard Customers are also eligible to receive psychological assessment and support via our psychological assistance program over the phone. This is in the bid to address the stress generated throughout the country during this time of crisis.

In her statement, the Chief Client Officer AXA Mansard, Mrs Rashidat Adebisi said, “We have introduced these services in a bid to ensure our customers are better equipped to scale through the challenges of the current crisis. We will continue to create sustainable and innovative solutions to cater for our customers’ healthcare needs at every point in time”.

AXA Mansard Insurance plc was incorporated in 1989 as a private limited liability company and is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited respectively. AXA Mansard was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.

Commenting further on this initiative Mrs Rashidat Adebisi stated, “We are aware that this crisis is generating stress throughout the country, that is why we are striving to ensure we relieve the stress on our customers across all our entities in any way we can. Since the launch of the telemedicine service, we have received great feedback and hence our decision to open it to all AXA Mansard Customers as well as introduce Mental Health Support to help those that may require it to navigate this challenging period. This mental health support is available through AXA Mansard Health Ltd.

AXA Mansard Health Limited is the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard Group. The Company is today positioned to provide optimal and effective health risk management solutions and financial services to both individuals and corporate bodies.